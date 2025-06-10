The Graph 24 Hour Volume Hits $45.38 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. The Graph has a market cap of $956.91 million and $45.38 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,800,262,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,850,203,366 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

