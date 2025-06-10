First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 3,911 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average is $90.01.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

