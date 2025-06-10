Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,972 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.93 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 71.68%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

