Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,338,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of SLYG stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $101.62.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
