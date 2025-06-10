Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,338,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.