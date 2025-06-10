West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 50,865 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,865 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 5.5% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

