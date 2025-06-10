Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $827,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 631,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,675,000 after acquiring an additional 86,215 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.80.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

