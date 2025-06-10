Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 6,406 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $481,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,147,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 69,118 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 239,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 205,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

FBND stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.