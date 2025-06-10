VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $677.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21,843.17 billion.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

Shares of VinFast Auto stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.89. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of VinFast Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

