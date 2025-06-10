Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $806,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Mattel stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.49 million. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

