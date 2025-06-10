Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,177,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 779.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 57,193 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,978,000 after buying an additional 48,898 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.35.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $376.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

