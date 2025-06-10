Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after purchasing an additional 201,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,019,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,718,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,733. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $301.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.20. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

