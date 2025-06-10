Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.25 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 93.50%.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BEMO stock opened at GBX 659 ($8.93) on Tuesday. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 535 ($7.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 735 ($9.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 629.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 640.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities alerts:

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.