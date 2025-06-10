Paragon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $162.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

