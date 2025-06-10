Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Posts Earnings Results

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Noble Roman’s had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 4.05%.

OTCMKTS NROM opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Noble Roman’s has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

