Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Posts Earnings Results

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Noble Roman’s had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 4.05%.
Noble Roman’s Price Performance
OTCMKTS NROM opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Noble Roman’s has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.64.
Noble Roman’s Company Profile
