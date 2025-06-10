Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 345 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for about 1.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

