Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $22 Million Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $22,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Novem Group bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

