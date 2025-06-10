Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 745 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $155.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.28 and its 200-day moving average is $158.31. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

