Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,654,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 112,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

