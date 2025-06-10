Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Invests $937,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,534,000 after buying an additional 118,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

