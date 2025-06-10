Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 179,141 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,141 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $39,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after buying an additional 3,199,962 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after buying an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,798,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after buying an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

