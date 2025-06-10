Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Eric Vishria Sells 15,476 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) Director Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $386,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,860,000. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Monday, May 19th, Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $678,799.29.

Confluent stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Confluent’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $10,607,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

