Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 7,486 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,654,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 112,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

