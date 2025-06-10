iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Raised by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $103.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.92.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

