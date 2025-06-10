MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 631 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for 2.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned 0.07% of Comerica worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.37.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

