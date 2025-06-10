LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.