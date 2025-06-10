MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 1,750 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

