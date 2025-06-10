MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 2,775 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,179,000 after buying an additional 5,673,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,594,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after buying an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 137,231 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.31.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

