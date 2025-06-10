Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $272.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.77 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

