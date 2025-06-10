NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 236.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $104,173,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.34.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $272.36 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.77 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.70. The firm has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $1,725,518.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

