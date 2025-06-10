Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

