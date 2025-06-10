Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Permian Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.24. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

