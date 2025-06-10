Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cencora comprises 3.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at $89,027,442.53. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,582,297. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Cencora Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $283.94 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

