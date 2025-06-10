Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,016,000 after buying an additional 891,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $143,475,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,499.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after buying an additional 322,608 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 20,818.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,290,000 after purchasing an additional 306,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price target on Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Assurant Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

