Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 3.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 689.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.18 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

