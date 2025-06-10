Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 14,699 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

