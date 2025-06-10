Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up about 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $248,806,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 27,298.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,744,100,000 after buying an additional 661,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $69,433,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,184,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,073,000 after buying an additional 149,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $305.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $173.00 and a 12-month high of $329.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.07.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. This represents a 36.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price objective on Insulet in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.41.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

