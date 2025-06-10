Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.