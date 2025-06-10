6,642 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

