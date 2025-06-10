NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 191.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $98.93 and a one year high of $183.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.