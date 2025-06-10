Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.81.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $416.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $177.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.