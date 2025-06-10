Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 35,728 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 113,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 66,252 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

