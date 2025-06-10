Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $276.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.97 and its 200-day moving average is $267.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.