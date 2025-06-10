Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $867,906,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,026.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,094,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,852,000 after buying an additional 997,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,787,000 after acquiring an additional 926,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after buying an additional 652,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,759,000 after acquiring an additional 508,462 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

