Fourpath Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,439 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fourpath Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,536,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,906,000 after buying an additional 253,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,143,000 after buying an additional 5,814,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $601,244,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,256 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

CGDV opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

