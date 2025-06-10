Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,932 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 227.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE PM opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $281.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $183.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

