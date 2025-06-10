Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Boosted by Fourpath Capital Management LLC

Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 2.6% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.2%

ET opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.