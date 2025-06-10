Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Fourpath Capital Management LLC

Fourpath Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $228.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.28 and a 200-day moving average of $224.91. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.82 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

