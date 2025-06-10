Fourpath Capital Management LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 30,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 52,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

