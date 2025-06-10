Fourpath Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $446.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of -202.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

