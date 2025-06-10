Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $582,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

